Matt Carpenter has been the main reason why the Cardinals have won 20 of their last 25 games and surged in the standings. So it came as no surprise when Cards' fans chanted, "M-V-P" after the win Sunday in Colorado. Carpenter tied a major league mark with four doubles. He had two doubles in the first inning alone! It must be the salsa.

St Louis was well-represented in Denver on Sunday. It seemed like hundreds of fans were chanting "M-V-P" during an on-field interview of Carpenter right after the game. In the pic, Matt is hitting one of his first-inning doubles.

Tonight (8/28) the Redbirds host the Pirates with Jack Flaherty on the mound. First pitch is 7:15. Fans who buy a special Budweiser Bash theme ticket get a Ray Lankford bobblehead. If you go "V.I.P." you'll also get a Ray Lankford autograph.