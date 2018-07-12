Nacho Fries Are Back!
When Taco Bell debuted Nacho Fries earlier this year, it was their most successful product launch ever. But, they went away. Now, it gives me great pleasure to tell you that as of today (7/22), Nacho Fries are back! They'll probably go away again in a couple of months, so, go devour the deliciousness.
When you can't decide between nachos and fries, you get #NachoFries BellGrande.
Yeah, you can have fries with that. $1 #NachoFries are here.
