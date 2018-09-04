Name Your Kid After the Colonel

Are you nine months pregnant? Have you picked a name yet? KFC has launched a contest commemorating the real Colonel Sanders birthday. Harland Sanders was born September 9th, 1890. So, if you give birth on September 9th and name your child Harland, you'll be eligible to win $11,000. But there's no guarantee you'll win. If there are 1,000 Harlands born Sunday, KFC will randomly pick one for the prize.

Do you really want to name your kid Harland for a CHANCE at $11,000?