Talk about ambitious! Natalie Portman is doing a movie about gossip columnists "Dear Abby" and "Ann Landers," who in real life were twin sisters. Pauline "PoPo" Phillips was "Abby" and Esther "Eppie" Lederer was "Ann Landers". Esther took over the Ann Landers column in 1955. Shortly after, Pauline started the competing Dear Abby column. This caused the sisters to become bitter rivals. Portman will play both, and direct the movie!