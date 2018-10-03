National Kevin Day

October 3, 2018
Van Lorenz
In honor of National Kevin Day, here are some semi-interesting Kevin facts.  Kevin Costner was only 5-foot-2 in high school..  He had a late growth spurt, and he's now 6-foot-1.  When Kevin Bacon was 6, his dad was on the cover of "Time" magazine.  Edmund Bacon was a famous architect.  There are some lady Kevins.  Last year, it was the 12,079th most popular name for a girl.  Finally, Kevin the Greyhound's racing name is Long Lost Kevin.  Of course, he doesn't race anymore.  He prefers to rest in funny positions.  He'll get an extra treat tonight! 

