In honor of National Kevin Day, here are some semi-interesting Kevin facts. Kevin Costner was only 5-foot-2 in high school.. He had a late growth spurt, and he's now 6-foot-1. When Kevin Bacon was 6, his dad was on the cover of "Time" magazine. Edmund Bacon was a famous architect. There are some lady Kevins. Last year, it was the 12,079th most popular name for a girl. Finally, Kevin the Greyhound's racing name is Long Lost Kevin. Of course, he doesn't race anymore. He prefers to rest in funny positions. He'll get an extra treat tonight!