Nature's Bug-eyed Noisemaker

This guy wants in. That's not happening! He's quiet in this pic, but in the evening he'll join the hundreds (thousands?) of cicadas in their pulsating buzzing. According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, this one is a 13-year cicada. He'll be above ground for a short time making noise, mating, and laying eggs.

Birds feast on them but they can't eat them all. Kevin the Greyhound ate a cicada because he didn't like the way it was looking at him!