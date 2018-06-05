Negroni Week Benefitting PAWS
Kevin approves
June 5, 2018
It's National Negroni Week and one of the local venues participating is the Feasting Fox on S. Grand. Part of the proceeds from the purchase of a Negroni will go to PAWS - Progressive Animal Welfare Society. Kevin the Greyhound is down with that.
A Negroni is a cocktail made of equal parts gin, vermouth and Campari garnished with an orange peel. A Feasting Fox version called an Oran-Geny contains Sipsmith Sloe Gin, Vermouth Routin Rouge, Campari, orange syrup and garnished with a roasted orange wheel. I'm down with that!