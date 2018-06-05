Negroni Week Benefitting PAWS

It's National Negroni Week and one of the local venues participating is the Feasting Fox on S. Grand. Part of the proceeds from the purchase of a Negroni will go to PAWS - Progressive Animal Welfare Society. Kevin the Greyhound is down with that.

A Negroni is a cocktail made of equal parts gin, vermouth and Campari garnished with an orange peel. A Feasting Fox version called an Oran-Geny contains Sipsmith Sloe Gin, Vermouth Routin Rouge, Campari, orange syrup and garnished with a roasted orange wheel. I'm down with that!