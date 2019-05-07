New Bud Light Flavor

If you're curious what it tastes like when you mix beer and lemon iced tea, now you can find out. I found Bud Light Lemon Tea at Hampton Village Schnucks yesterday. It will be very refreshing on a hot summer day in St Louis, and it's not bad on a spring day! Apparently, 7-Eleven will deliver it to you as the company has launched beer delivery in 18 cities through its delivery app including St Louis.

If you need an excuse to throw back a cold one, Thrillist has published four potential health benefits of beer.

1. It reduces the risk of kidney stones. A recent study found one beer a day can lower your risk by 41%.

2. It can help replenish you after a workout. The carbs in beer are good after you've just burned a bunch of calories.

3. It's good for your bones. A study at the University of Texas found that an occasional beer can actually increase bone density.

4. It might help prevent Alzheimer's. Researchers think trace amounts of aluminum in our body has something to do with Alzheimer's. A study in Spain found two beers a day can limit its ability to damage your brain.