New Product Lets You Enjoy Wine in the Shower

You don't want to splash shampoo into your Chardonnay!

September 17, 2018
Van Lorenz
Van Lorenz

dreamstime

Now you don't have to stop drinking just to get ready to go out.  There's a new product called a Sipski Shower Wine Glass Holder being sold by Urban Outfitters.  It suctions to the wall of your shower and cradles your glass of wine.  It's just $15.  But it's up to you to find a place in your shower that's safe. 

Shower necessities? I’m just hoping that’s a plastic wine glass or there could be a problem! ----= -- #sipski and #sudski #urbanoutfitters #winetime #wine-- #winebiz #scoutandcellar #cleancraftedwine

A post shared by TheEdgeOfIt (@theedgeofit) on

 

