New Product Lets You Enjoy Wine in the Shower
You don't want to splash shampoo into your Chardonnay!
September 17, 2018
Now you don't have to stop drinking just to get ready to go out. There's a new product called a Sipski Shower Wine Glass Holder being sold by Urban Outfitters. It suctions to the wall of your shower and cradles your glass of wine. It's just $15. But it's up to you to find a place in your shower that's safe.
