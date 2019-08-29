New at Starbucks

Everyone knew that the Pumpkin Spice Latte was returning to Starbucks this week, but they're also selling a new pumpkin drink this year. The Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew is their first new pumpkin drink since they produced the Pumpkin Spice Latte in 2003. The Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew is Starbucks cold brew coffee and vanilla with a pumpkin cream float on top. According to Delish, Starbucks tested ten different recipes for the drink before they settled on the one I'm going to try today.