New Study Finds Great Way to Lose Weight

A new study suggests you can lose weight without having to cut your calories, carbs or sugar. The study by the University of Alabama at Birmingham found that when participants only ate between 8am and 2pm it helped them lose more fat than people eating three meals a day. And both groups ate the same number of calories!

The people who stopped eating at 2p were also less hungry than the folks eating all day long. Researchers think your body quickly adapts to eating less often, and they're optimistic about the success people can have with the plan because they're not feeling as hungry.