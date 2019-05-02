Esteemed Visitor

ST. LOUIS (KEZK) — The one and only Stanley Cup paid a visit to Entercom St. Louis this morning.

Out of respect, I didn't touch it.

It's my opinion that only NHL players and The Keepers of the Cup have earned that right. Did you know it's the only trophy in professional sports to have the name of the winning players, coaches, management, and club staff engraved on it? Hopefully, this season's Blues team will be next to appear on the Stanley Cup.

The series with Dallas is tied at two games-a-piece and continues tomorrow, Friday night, May 3, at Enterprise Center. The puck drops at 8:30 p.m. and tickets are still available.

LET'S GO BLUES!

