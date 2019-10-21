Time to Call the Exterminator, or Undertaker?

People in my neighborhood (Southampton) take Halloween seriously. The house pictured is called Nightmare on Neosho and is one of several near me with skeleton infestations. If I lived in the Nightmare on Neosho house, I don't know if I could get used to having a skeleton looking through a window at me. The reputation of our neighborhood for being generous on Halloween is well known. We typically have several hundred trick or treaters visit us. Speaking of which, I'd better run to Hampton Village Schnucks and buy more candy. It won't go to waste!