Is Turkey Overrated?

A new poll in the NY Post says almost 66% of us would be fine with something other than turkey on Thanksgiving. The poll also includes these stats:

1. 30% of us have already had something besides turkey as the main dish on Thanksgiving.

2. The most overrated Thanksgiving foods are cranberry sauce, sweet potatoes, green beans, macaroni & cheese, and turkey - 24% said turkey is overrated.

3. 25% think having a full Thanksgiving dinner is too stressful.

Personally, I enjoy all of the Thanksgiving traditions including turkey. But, since my brother-in-law and his wife always have the family over for Thanksgiving, I don't have to deal with the stress. Lucky me!