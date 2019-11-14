Is Turkey Overrated?

November 14, 2019
Van Lorenz
Van Lorenz

karlumbriaco/Getty Images

Categories: 
News

A new poll in the NY Post says almost 66% of us would be fine with something other than turkey on Thanksgiving.  The poll also includes these stats:

1.  30% of us have already had something besides turkey as the main dish on Thanksgiving.

2.  The most overrated Thanksgiving foods are cranberry sauce, sweet potatoes, green beans, macaroni & cheese, and turkey - 24% said turkey is overrated.

3.  25% think having a full Thanksgiving dinner is too stressful. 

Personally, I enjoy all of the Thanksgiving traditions including turkey.  But, since my brother-in-law and his wife always have the family over for Thanksgiving, I don't have to deal with the stress. Lucky me!

Tags: 
thanksgiving
turkey

Trish's Dishes