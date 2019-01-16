"Northern Exposure" Revival is in the Works

You can tell by the picture that I'm a big fan of "Northern Exposure", so I was delighted to find out that a revival is in the works. CBS is behind the project with Rob Morrow back as Dr Joel Fleischman. John Corbett, who played Chris Stevens, is producing... but for now there are no plans for him to appear on-camera. Some of the other stars should be returning, too. According to the press release, it'll feature both new quirky characters and old ones.

"Northern Exposure" ran for six seasons on CBS between 1990 and 1995. It got 39 Emmy Award nominations and won seven, including Best Drama Series in 1992.