Now That It's Hot, Do You Have Ice in Your Wine?
Red or White?
June 6, 2019
Now that it's "cold drink season", it's time for ice in almost anything. Right? A survey in Buzzfeed asked people whether a bunch of drinks are better with or without ice. Here are the results.
1. Lemonade... 86% say it's better with ice.
2. Soda... 77% like it with ice.
3. Water... 71%.
4. Whiskey... 65%.
5. Coffee... 48%.
6. White wine... 28%.
7. Orange juice... 11%.
8. Red wine... 6%.
9. Milk... 5%.
10. Beer... 4%.
I'll definitely go for ice in the first five choices, but beer? Who are you people? Wine? Nope. And it never occurred to me to put ice in OJ. I may have to try it.