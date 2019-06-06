Now That It's Hot, Do You Have Ice in Your Wine?

Now that it's "cold drink season", it's time for ice in almost anything. Right? A survey in Buzzfeed asked people whether a bunch of drinks are better with or without ice. Here are the results.

1. Lemonade... 86% say it's better with ice.

2. Soda... 77% like it with ice.

3. Water... 71%.

4. Whiskey... 65%.

5. Coffee... 48%.

6. White wine... 28%.

7. Orange juice... 11%.

8. Red wine... 6%.

9. Milk... 5%.

10. Beer... 4%.

I'll definitely go for ice in the first five choices, but beer? Who are you people? Wine? Nope. And it never occurred to me to put ice in OJ. I may have to try it.