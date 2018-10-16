Now On Tap at Schnucks

One would think that summer would be my favorite season for enjoying beer. But it's not. For some reason, beer has always tasted best in October. Maybe it's the German in me. But whatever the reason, I don't fight it. I just visit Matt, the Hampton Village Schnucks bartender and sample what's on tap. I brought home a growler of Bob's '47 Oktoberfest made by Boulevard Brewing Company today. And yes, I'll share it with Joan. Here's the rest of Matt's offerings.

Gateway to Hope Cranberry Wheat from Six Mile Bridge Beer

Sweet Lou's from Brick River Cider Company

Forest Park Pilsner from Urban Chestnut Brewing Co.

Eat A Peach from Heavy Riff Brewing Co.

Cat Spit Stout from 2nd Shift Brewing

Harvest Ale by Founder's Brewing

Vape Tricks by Prairie Artisan Ales

I also think cigars taste pretty good in October but Joan won't let me indulge in those.