Oakville's Pat Maroon Comes Through For The Blues

Pat Maroon played the hometown hero role last night scoring the game-winning goal with less than two minutes to play. Oakville's own Maroon put the puck past Stars' goalie and Des Peres native Ben Bishop to give the Blues a 4 - 3 win in Dallas. It was a case of the Big Rig beating Big Ben. The victory gives the Blues a 2 - 1 lead in the best-of-seven series which continues Wednesday night at 8:30 in Dallas. Game 5 will be at Enterprise Center Friday night at 8:30.

Here's ticket info:https://www.nhl.com/blues/tickets

LET'S GO BLUES!