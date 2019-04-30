Oakville's Pat Maroon Comes Through For The Blues

April 30, 2019
Van Lorenz
Van Lorenz

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Pat Maroon played the hometown hero role last night scoring the game-winning goal with less than two minutes to play.  Oakville's own Maroon put the puck past Stars' goalie and Des Peres native Ben Bishop to give the Blues a 4 - 3 win in Dallas.  It was a case of the Big Rig beating Big Ben.  The victory gives the Blues a 2 - 1 lead in the best-of-seven series which continues Wednesday night at 8:30 in Dallas.  Game 5 will be at Enterprise Center Friday night at 8:30.

Here's ticket info:https://www.nhl.com/blues/tickets

LET'S GO BLUES!

St Louis Blues
Pat Maroon
Ben Bishop

