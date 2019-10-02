October Might Be My Favorite Month of the Year

It's October and tomorrow it'll actually feel like it in St Louis. But today I wanted to mention why this October is such a great month. First, we've got the defending Stanley Cup Champs opening their season tonight. The Blues will take on the Washington Capitols at 7 with lots of pregame fun. Tomorrow, the Cardinals begin the National League Division Series in Atlanta. So, it's a Red October. Next, it's time to stock up on candy so I can eat most of it myself before Halloween. Some big films will open this month. The new "Joker" movie hits screens this Friday, and the "Breaking Bad" sequel "El Camino" hits Netflix on October 11th. And then there's National Taco Day and National Vodka Day this Friday, Yom Kippur starts October 8th, Columbus Day is October 14th, Sweetest Day is October 19th, and October 23rd is "Slap Your Annoying Coworker Day".

I love October!