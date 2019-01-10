One 18-Inch Pizza is More Than Two 12-Inch Pizzas

It's true. If we're talking round pizza, one 18-incher has more goodness than two 12-inchers. Let's do the pizza geometry. An area of a circle is pi (3.14) times the radius squared, right? So, an 18-inch pizza is 254 square inches of pizza, while the two 12-inch varieties add up to just 226 square inches.

By the way, my current fav pizza joint is Pizzeria Tivoli on S. Kingshighway at Holly Hills. They have GREAT wood-fired pizza. Here's their website.

http://www.pizzeriativolistl.com/