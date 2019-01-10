One 18-Inch Pizza is More Than Two 12-Inch Pizzas

January 10, 2019
Van Lorenz
It's true.  If we're talking round pizza, one 18-incher has more goodness than two 12-inchers.  Let's do the pizza geometry.  An area of a circle is pi (3.14) times the radius squared, right?  So, an 18-inch pizza is 254 square inches of pizza, while the two 12-inch varieties add up to just 226 square inches. 

By the way, my current fav pizza joint is Pizzeria Tivoli on S. Kingshighway at Holly Hills.  They have GREAT wood-fired pizza.  Here's their website.

http://www.pizzeriativolistl.com/

