One In Five People Admit They're Not a Good Kisser

According to a survey in National Today, 22% of respondents said they're an AMAZING kisser, 28% said "great"... and 32% said "good". But 16% said they're just "okay" at it, and 2% admitted to being a "horrible" kisser.

The survey revealed the #1 thing that can ruin a kiss is bad breath, followed by too much tongue, your teeth getting in the way, not enough tongue, and accidentally making eye contact.

84% of us had our first kiss before leaving high school, 31% have kissed someone on a dare, and 14% of Americans let their dog kiss them on the mouth.

I love Kevin the Greyhound, but I do NOT let him kiss me on the mouth. I know where his mouth has been!