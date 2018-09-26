One In Four St Louisans Haven't Visited the Gateway Arch

According to a survey in the New York Post, one out of four Americans say they haven't visited all of the iconic landmarks in their own city, and 23% haven't seen a single major national landmark. The survey also asked for the top 10 American landmarks that people want to see.

1. Grand Canyon

2. Yellowstone National Park

3. Statue of Liberty

4. Mount Rushmore

5. Empire State Building

6. One World Trade Center

7. Golden Gate Bridge

8. New York Aquarium

9. Space Needle

10. Gettysburg

I'll admit that it's been a LONG time since I visited the Arch. I really need to go see all of the improvements, right?