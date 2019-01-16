One in Nine Women Would Dump Their Partner for More Free Time

A new survey in Yahoo asked women what they would do to have more free time each day, and 11% would dump their husband or boyfriend! So guys, if you're not helping out around the house, you'd better start! The survey concluded the average woman needs an extra 82 minutes a day to accomplish everything they need to do.

The most hectic part of the day for women is the morning. On average, it takes 55 minutes to get ready, and 70% say they usually feel rushed.

The top things women would do with a little more time are sleep, read, exercise, go for walks, and cook instead of ordering out so much.