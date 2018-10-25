Our Favorite Horror Movie?

Streaming Observer took on the task of determining which horror movie each state is obsessed with. "Silence of the Lambs" garnered the most states: Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, Ohio and Pennsylvania. Horror/comedy flic "Shaun of the Dead" got four states: Kansas, Nevada, Washington, and Wisconsin. "The Exorcist" carried three states, Hawaii, Illinois and Vermont, plus Washington D.C. Texas liked "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" and Maryland favored "The Blair Witch Project." The original "Halloween" was named the most in Alabama and North Carolina. Other films from the horror genre that won states were "The Birds", "Get Out", "Evil Dead 2", and "Drag Me to Hell."

