According to a new survey in the New York Post, 80% of people love pumpkin spice foods and drinks and wish that they would be available all year. The survey found our ten fav pumpkin spice foods and drinks are coffee, cookies, cereal, marshmallows, donuts, yogurt, cream cheese, creamer, tea and liquor. And get this. 35% of people would name their child Pumpkin Spice if it meant free pumpkin spice coffee for life!