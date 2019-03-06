Pabst Blue Ribbon Will Sell Whiskey Aged for Five Seconds

With the help of hipsters, Pabst Blue Ribbon went from one of the worst beers to one of the coolest a while back. Well, they've got another idea from the Bad Is Good Department... Pabst Blue Ribbon Whiskey. What sets this spirit apart from good whiskey is that it'll be aged for just five seconds!

By law, whiskey has to be aged, but, there's apparently no requirement for how long. Most whiskeys are aged in oak barrels for a number of years. It's what gives the liquor an amber color. So, the Pabst brand will probably be a white whiskey, which is basically moonshine.

According to MiBiz, it's not known when you'll be able to buy it, but it's 80 proof. So it's just as strong as other whiskeys, but it might not taste as great.