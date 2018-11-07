Pamela Anderson Says #MeToo Movement is a "Bore"

In a recent interview on Australian TV, Pamela Anderson said, "Feminism can go too far. I'm a feminist, but I think that this third wave of feminism is a bore. I think it paralyzes men. I think that this #MeToo movement is just a bit too much for me. I'll probably get killed for saying that."

Anderson also said, "My mother taught me don't go to a hotel with a stranger, or if someone answers the door in a bathrobe and it's supposed to be a business meeting, maybe I should go with someone else. I think that some things are just common sense."

When Anderson was growing up in Ladysmith, British Columbia, her mother Carol worked as a waitress.