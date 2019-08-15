Paul DeJong Makes History

St Louis Cardinals' shortstop Paul DeJong hit an 8th inning home run during last night's game in Kansas City against the Royals. The blast was the 20th of the season for DeJong making him the first Cards' shortstop to hit at least 20 homers in a season TWICE. Paul's long ball helped the Redbirds to a 6 - 0 win and a tie for first place in the NL Central with the Cubs. The Cards are in Cincinnati tonight with a 6:15 first pitch.

In the pic, DeJong and Kolten Wong celebrate his round tripper with Willie McGee looking on.