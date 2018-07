Vodka? Check. DogPeople? Check! I'm two for two with Paws for a Cause 5K Run/Walk at Purina Farms Saturday, August 25th. Bring your friend because it's family AND dog friendly. Paws for a Cause is sponsored by Tito's Handmade Vodka and their Vodka for DogPeople program. It's the best vodka I've ever had. Hands down.

Kevin the Greyhound and I hope to see you at Paws for a Cause! Here's a link https://kezk.radio.com/events/paws-cause-5k