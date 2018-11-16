People Don't Care What Wine Tastes Like

Wine drinkers have long held that expensive wines taste better than cheap wines. But, people also think wines made in foreign countries taste better than wines made in Iowa. A new study in the Daily Mail tested wines in two ways. Some testers tasted them blind, and some knew where the wines were from. Surprise! The blind tasters liked the wines from Iowa more. The people who knew where the vino was from liked the imported wines more.

Personally, I think wine made in Augusta, MO is fantastic. If you like the red variety, try a Norton from Mt Pleasant or Montelle. If you prefer white, try anything they've got!

Here's something else I've learned. Expensive wine tends to keep its flavor longer after the bottle has been opened. But, if you're planning on drinking the whole bottle at one sitting, go for the cheap!