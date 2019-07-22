People Think Women Are as Smart as Men

It's unbelievable how long it took us to get here, but we've finally arrived. In an article in USA Today, the American Psychological Association analyzed studies from 1946 to today to figure out what people think about women's intelligence and how it compares to men's. In 1946, only 35% of people thought women were as smart as men. In a study last year, 86% of respondents believed women and men are equally intelligent, and 9% believed women were smarter. Personally, I'm with the 9%. My mother started as a civilian secretary for the U.S. Army. She worked her way up to become a computer systems analyst for the Army's Mobility Equipment Command. My wife is a well-respected clinical microbiologist and is a talented artist, musician and home cook as well.