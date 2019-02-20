In honor of National Love Your Pet Day, here's some true or false pet trivia with answers at the bottom.

1. More than half of households in America have at least one pet.

2. There are more dog owners than cat owners.

3. There are more pet fish in the U.S. than any other type of pet.

4. The average cat or dog owner spends more than $100 a year on toys.

5. People in Rhode Island own more pets per capita than any other state.

1. True. 68% of homes in America have at least one pet.

2. True. About 60 million U.S. households have at least one dog, compared to 47 million with at least one cat.

3. True. Only 15 million people keep fish as pets, but they have about 10 in their tank.

4. False. According to the American Pet Products Association, the average cat owner spends $30 a year on toys. The average dog owner spends $47.

5. False. Rhode Island has the lowest rate of pet ownership at just 45% of households. Wyoming has the highest at 72%.

And yes, I do love Kevin the Greyhound!