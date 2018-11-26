Petition Demanding Maroon 5 Drop Out of the Super Bowl

According to Yahoo Sports, a petition to get Maroon 5 to drop out of the Super Bowl Halftime Show has more than 37,000 signatures. But it's not for musical reasons. It's to show solidarity with Colin Kaepernick, who says he's been blackballed by the NFL for kneeling during the National Anthem. The petition says, "Maroon 5 has made music over the years featuring artists from all genres, including Rihanna, Cardi B and Kendrick Lamar, all of whom have publicly supported Kaepernick. Maroon 5 must do the same. The band has a chance to stand on the right side of history. If they don't, they will be remembered for choosing to side with the NFL over its players."

The petition also states that Rihanna allegedly turned down the halftime show because of Kaepernick, and Jay-Z reportedly did the same thing in 2017.