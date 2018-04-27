Photo: Rami Malek As Freddie Mercury
April 27, 2018
Check out some pictures of Rami Malek from "Mr. Robot" as FREDDIE MERCURY in the Queen movie "Bohemian Rhapsody".
Bohemian Rhapsody hits theaters November 2, 2018.
#BohemianRhapsody. In theaters November 2, 2018. @officialqueenmusic @bohemianrhapsodymovie
A post shared by 20th Century Fox (@20thcenturyfox) on
A new photo from #BohemianRhapsody. In theaters November 2, 2018. @officialqueenmusic @bohemianrhapsodymovie
A post shared by 20th Century Fox (@20thcenturyfox) on