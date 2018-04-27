Rami Malek

USA Images

Photo: Rami Malek As Freddie Mercury

April 27, 2018
Van Lorenz
Van Lorenz
Categories: 
Features

Check out some pictures of Rami Malek from "Mr. Robot" as FREDDIE MERCURY in the Queen movie "Bohemian Rhapsody".

Bohemian Rhapsody hits theaters November 2, 2018. 

#BohemianRhapsody. In theaters November 2, 2018. @officialqueenmusic @bohemianrhapsodymovie

A post shared by 20th Century Fox (@20thcenturyfox) on

A new photo from #BohemianRhapsody. In theaters November 2, 2018. @officialqueenmusic @bohemianrhapsodymovie

A post shared by 20th Century Fox (@20thcenturyfox) on

Tags: 
Rami Malek
Freddie Mercury
Queen
Bohemian Rhapsody
movies

Trish's Dishes