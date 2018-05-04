Pink Shares Funny Vid of Daughter Dozing at Her Concert
Pink's tour is a literal snore, at least according to her daughter Willow. The pop star took to Instagram to share a video shot by her husband Carey Hart that shows their 6-year-old nodding off in his lap during her concert in Dallas, Texas. "I really rocked that s**t tonight #Dallas," Pink humorously captioned the clip. The video shows that Willow donned noise-canceling headphones during the gig. When she ultimately woke up, she started giggling upon realizing her dad was filming her.
If you missed Pink while she was in St. Louis, you may be able to catch her in a different city as she just announced more tour dates.
