Pink Will Expand Her Wine Label This Year

Pink is planning to expand her wine label, Two Wolves, this year. The singer worked secretly on the business for five years, but in November she released her first batch of wines. These included a cabernet franc, a cabernet sauvignon, and a petit verdot. All 114 cases sold out in just 24 hours. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, she'll be releasing her next batch in April with plans to start selling wholesale this fall. Pink told the publication, "I want this to be sustainable. If my children ( Willow, 7, and Jameson, 2) decided to do this one day, which would be magical, I want it to be small enough that it's fun and manageable, but it also has to be sustainable, right?"

Pink and husband Carey Hart own a 25-acre vineyard in Santa Barbara County.