I love Pink's recent social media challenge. In an Instagram post, she said, "I'd like to propose a worldwide internet challenge to anyone reading this today. Go ONE day without criticizing someone online. Let's call it the MISS ME WITH THE [B.S.] CHALLENGE. If it feels good, hey why not go TWO DAYS. But let's start with one for the overzealous out there. #OneDayAtATime #OnlyLove."

The pic is from the BRIT Awards at the O2 Arena in London in February.