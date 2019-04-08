Playoffs Start Wednesday

Despite the St Louis Blues' strong finish to the regular season, they didn't win home ice advantage for the Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1. So, the Blues start the playoffs at Winnipeg's Bell MTS Place on Wednesday at 7pm. Here is the rest of the opening round schedule.

Game 2: Blues at Jets, Friday, April 12th at 8:30pm

Game 3: Blues vs Jets, Sunday, April 14th at 6:30 pm at Enterprise Center

Game 4: Blues vs Jets, Tuesday, April 16th at 8:30pm at Enterprise Center

Game 5: Blues at Jets, Thursday, April 18th with time TBD *

Game 6: Blues vs Jets, Saturday, April 20th with time TBD *

Game 7: Blues at Jets, Monday, April 22nd with time TBD *

* denotes if necessary

Here's ticket info: https://www.nhl.com/blues/tickets

In the pic, center Brayden Schenn and right winger Vladimir Tarasenko celebrate a goal. I hope we see lots of that in the playoffs.

LET'S GO BLUES!