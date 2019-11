A pet insurance company recently compiled the most popular cat names of 2019 and UPI published it. Here are the top ten: Poppy, Bella, Molly, Tilly, Daisy, Lois, Millie, Rosie, Luna, and Lily. Those all seem to be female cat names, right? Charlie is on the list at #11, but that can be male or female. The first name on the list for males is Oscar in 13th place.

I'm thinking the hipster cat in the pic is probably named Bella.