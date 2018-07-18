The Pretenders at Stifel Theater Tonight

The Pretenders will be the first big act to play Stifel Theater since the change from Peabody Opera House. "Chrissie Hynde still answers to no one and it's a glorious sound" said Q Magazine in a recent review. The band will release a special edition of 2016's "Alone" October 27th that will include a live bonus disc. "Message of Love" recorded at Austin City Limits in 2017 is one of fifteen tracks on the live record. "Message of Love" is one of my favs of all-time and it will be on the setlist tonight... no doubt!

The Pretenders remain a powerhouse and tickets are available at ticketmaster.com. The Rails open at 7:30 tonight (7/18).