Pretzel Boy's is one of the vendors that was supposed to be at Loufest this weekend. They could use our business. One of their three locations is in SOHA, so I'm stopping by for a Combo Party Tray on my way to work today. Sue will be very excited.

Pretzel Boy's can be found at 5006 Hampton, 11750 Manchester and 3802 S. Lindbergh. Let's help 'em out!