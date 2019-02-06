Pucker Up For A Pint At Clementine's

Clementine's Naughty & Nice Creamery is asking patrons to pucker up for a pint this month. For the entire month of February, guests can snap a photo in Clementine's Kissing Booth and post it to Facebook, Instagram or Twitter using the hashtag #PuckerForAPint. Four winners will be chosen at random to win a pint of ice cream a month for one year. Owner Tamara Keefe said, "We invite everyone to participate. I look forward to seeing lots of couples, babies, best friends... you can even smooch your pooch! This contest is for everyone in our community, let's celebrate the month of love."

New "nice" flavors include Thai Tea, Chocolate Cherry, the vegan Cashew Chocolate Caramel, and 1-4-3 which is an homage to the legendary Mr Rogers. 1-4-3 was his code for "I love you." Clementine's is spinning purple marshmallow swirls into their all-natural strawberry ice cream, and finishing it with Necco conversation hearts. The new "naughty" flavors are Chocolate Cabernet, Tequila Chocolate Mole, and Fig & Bourbon.

Clementine's Naughty & Nice Creamery is the only micro-creamery in Missouri. They're located at 1637 S 18th St. in Lafayette Square and 730 DeMun in Clayton. A third location is under construction on Macklind in SOHA, and I can't wait!

Thanks to Julie Lally for the heads up about #PuckerForAPint.