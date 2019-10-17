Pumpkin Spice or Chocolate?

Have you had enough of pumpkin spice coffee, cookies, muffins, etc yet? I have not. I thoroughly love the month of October, and pumpkins spice coffee is one of the reasons. And according to a new survey, I'm not alone. The survey in PR Newswire says two-thirds of people eat one to three pumpkin spice products every week during the fall. But what about chocolate? Do people actually prefer pumpkin spice over chocolate? It's close as 46% of respondents choose pumpkin spice over chocolate this time of year. Personally, I'm glad I don't have to choose one or the other. Let's have both!