You'll probably be able to smell the BBQ goodness long before you arrive at Kiener Plaza this weekend. The pitmasters from all over the world will be smoking over 18,000 pounds of meat at Q In The Lou today (9/27) from 4 - 9p, tomorrow 11a - 8p and Sunday 11a - 6p. Here are the details.

https://www.qinthelou.com/