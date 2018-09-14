Random Bill Murray Movie
Bill Murray likes being random. He shows up at house parties, crashes weddings, and sits down with people having dinner he's never met before. So, some dude decided to make a movie out of the randomness. It's called "The Bill Murray Stories: Life Lessons Learned From a Mythical Man". The guy spoke to people who've witnessed this phenomenon, and got great video of Bill being Bill. The movie opens in limited release. I don't know if any theaters in the STL will have it. But you can find it with video-on-demand services starting October 26th.
In the above pic, Murray was actually supposed to be playing in the golf tournament. But, his pants are completely random!