Side Dishes for Your 4th of July Cookout Ranked

The website Thrillist has ranked popular cookout and barbecue sides from best to worst. And apparently no one is going to your 4th of July cookout to eat salad.

The picks for the five BEST cookout sides are ...

potato chips

watermelon

mac and cheese

elote (grilled corn covered in chiles, butter and cheese)

and biscuits

The five WORST sides are ...

green salad

ants on a log

bean salad

ambrosia salad (fruit salad with marshmallows and whipped cream)

and corn salad

Personally, I like ants on a log. But I love peanut butter.