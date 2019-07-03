Side Dishes for Your 4th of July Cookout Ranked
How about ants on a log?
July 3, 2019
The website Thrillist has ranked popular cookout and barbecue sides from best to worst. And apparently no one is going to your 4th of July cookout to eat salad.
The picks for the five BEST cookout sides are ...
- potato chips
- watermelon
- mac and cheese
- elote (grilled corn covered in chiles, butter and cheese)
- and biscuits
The five WORST sides are ...
- green salad
- ants on a log
- bean salad
- ambrosia salad (fruit salad with marshmallows and whipped cream)
- and corn salad
Personally, I like ants on a log. But I love peanut butter.