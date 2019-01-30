Really Cold, but Not a Record

Today's official low temperature of -5 didn't break the record low for January 30th in St Louis, but that didn't make it less frigid. The record of -9 was set in 1936, a very cold year for late January in The Lou. In fact, from January 26th through January 31st of that year, a record low was set on five out of six days! Fortunately, we have to put up with the deep freeze for just one more day. We'll be near 60 this weekend.

While I was on the National Weather Service website, I noted the all-time low temps for St Louis. Check it out. The all-time low for December is -16 set on the 22nd in 1989. January of 1884 produced an incredible -22, and in February of 1905, the mercury bottomed out at -18.

After writing this, I need a hot buttered rum.