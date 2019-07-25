Reasons to Keep Your Cool

When you lose your temper, you sometimes say things you don't mean, right? But research published in Daily Mail shows losing it can also cause health issues. Here are four ways anger can make you unhealthy:

1. You don't sleep as well. Your brain goes on high alert when you're angry, which makes it harder to relax.

2. Anger affects digestion because it triggers your "fight or flight" response, and sends more blood to the parts of your body that could help you escape, like your legs. So, your digestive system gets less blood, which leads to less "good" bacteria in your gut.

3. Anger causes wrinkles. Collagen is what makes skin plump and smooth. The more stressed out you are, the less collagen you produce. Studies have also found links between stress and skin conditions like dermatitis.

4. Angry people are more likely to die young because anger causes your body to release adrenaline. If it happens frequently, you become susceptible to high blood pressure and fatal diseases.