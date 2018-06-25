It's officially summer but not every STLer is happy about it. I'm sure there are more, but here are some of the reasons to not like summer.

Your kids are home from school and they can be unreasonable (substitute jerks for unreasonable if necessary).

The fat, hairy dudes wearing Speedos at the beach.

The ice cream truck routinely misses your street.

You swear the neighbors are aiming their bottlerockets at your house.

You hate being as sweataceous as a roofer spreading hot tar.

Every movie stars Kevin Hart, or The Rock. Or both.

You're staycationing AGAIN.