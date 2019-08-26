Do You Like Veggies?

If you hate eating vegetables, Huffington Post recently published some reasons why.

1. Not caring for vegetables can be genetic. About 25% of people may have "supertaster" genes meaning they have more taste buds, so experience stronger tastes. These people tend to be picky eaters and don't like many veggies.

2. You could have a psychological aversion to vegetables if you were forced to eat them as a kid. By the way, your kids are more likely to eat veggies if you do.

3. Research shows people eat more vegetables when they are labeled with descriptions like "sweet sizzlin' green beans." Of course, bacon with those green beans is a great way to make them more edible.